Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.360-$2.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,006. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99. Genpact has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genpact stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,509 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Genpact worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.