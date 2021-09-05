Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,175 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Genuine Parts worth $74,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.5% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $122.18 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $88.99 and a one year high of $135.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.99 and a 200-day moving average of $122.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

