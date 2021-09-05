Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Gibraltar Industries worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROCK opened at $73.69 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

