Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Glatfelter worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Glatfelter by 346.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLT opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.39 million, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.38. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $244.91 million for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

