Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered Global Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NYSE:GLP opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.02 million, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 0.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Global Partners will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.97%.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 9,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $238,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 71,318 shares of company stock worth $1,910,761. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 123,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Global Partners by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,611,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

