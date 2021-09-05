Global Ports’ (GPH) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:GPH opened at GBX 138 ($1.80) on Wednesday. Global Ports has a 52-week low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The stock has a market cap of £86.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 120.96.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

