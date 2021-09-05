Global Ports’ (GPH) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of LON:GPH opened at GBX 138 ($1.80) on Wednesday. Global Ports has a 52-week low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The stock has a market cap of £86.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 120.96.
About Global Ports
Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.