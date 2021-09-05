Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $358.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to announce sales of $358.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $353.31 million and the highest is $369.54 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted sales of $181.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

A number of research firms have commented on GOL. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 377.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOL stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.41. 884,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,019. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

