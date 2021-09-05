Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 329,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 52,223 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $254,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 81,011 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $706,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $164,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $32,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,477.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 146,146 shares of company stock worth $2,300,713. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. 372,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,364. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBDC. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

