Gores Technology Partners, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 8th (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Gores Technology Partners’ (NASDAQ:GTPAU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 8th. Gores Technology Partners had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Gores Technology Partners’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:GTPAU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTPAU. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,814,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,010,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.