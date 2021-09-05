Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $158.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $157,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

