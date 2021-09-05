GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 5,191 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.29. The company has a market cap of $900.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 104.59%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

