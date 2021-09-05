GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WLL. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 867,635 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,836,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WLL shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

WLL stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $57.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -88.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

