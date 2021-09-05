GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 723 AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in AMERCO by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 11.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 176.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $655.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.86. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $345.19 and a 1-year high of $677.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $613.13 and its 200-day moving average is $595.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 81,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

