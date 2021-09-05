GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 53,764 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,764 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.58. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1048 per share. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gerdau currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.