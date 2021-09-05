GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $432,000 Investment in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 35,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,471,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,959,000 after buying an additional 36,257 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,005,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 46,979 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter worth about $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RFP stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $970.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 42.45%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

