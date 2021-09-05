GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $449,000 Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROG by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,077,000 after acquiring an additional 170,125 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $47.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.27 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROG news, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

