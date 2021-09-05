Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.80 billion.

GES opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.25. Guess? has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -642.86%.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guess? stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Guess? worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.