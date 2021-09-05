Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,311,000 after acquiring an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $123.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

