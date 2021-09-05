Guidewire Software’s (GWRE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GWRE. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

NYSE GWRE opened at $123.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.08. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $351,117.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 30.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

