Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NHI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHI opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.59. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.93.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

