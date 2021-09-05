Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 37.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,298,000 after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 19.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at about $1,763,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA opened at $130.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -153.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.20. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $132.14.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

