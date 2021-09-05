Hans Tung Sells 87,357 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung sold 87,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $2,570,042.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Hans Tung sold 91,194 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $2,640,978.24.

On Friday, August 27th, Hans Tung sold 60,495 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $1,725,317.40.

POSH stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at $52,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $39,539,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at $28,374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at $27,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 89.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after purchasing an additional 557,416 shares during the period. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

