Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 606.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of HVT opened at $36.10 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $658.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

