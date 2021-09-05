Head-To-Head Analysis: DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) vs. Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and DarioHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $9.58 million 6.35 -$6.84 million ($0.42) -8.71 DarioHealth $7.58 million 30.30 -$29.44 million ($4.01) -3.47

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DarioHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sensus Healthcare and DarioHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 0 4 0 3.00 DarioHealth 0 1 5 0 2.83

Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 73.04%. DarioHealth has a consensus target price of $26.35, suggesting a potential upside of 89.43%. Given DarioHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Sensus Healthcare.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of DarioHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare -13.60% -10.02% -7.62% DarioHealth -377.14% -66.69% -59.02%

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats DarioHealth on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

