Head to Head Analysis: First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Maverix Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Majestic Silver pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Maverix Metals pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Majestic Silver pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Maverix Metals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Majestic Silver has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Maverix Metals and First Majestic Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 2 4 0 2.67 First Majestic Silver 0 2 1 0 2.33

Maverix Metals presently has a consensus target price of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 55.30%. First Majestic Silver has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 71.36%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than Maverix Metals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maverix Metals and First Majestic Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $38.58 million 18.56 $23.72 million $0.09 54.56 First Majestic Silver $363.88 million 9.21 $23.09 million $0.18 72.94

Maverix Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Majestic Silver. Maverix Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Majestic Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals 67.36% 5.66% 5.26% First Majestic Silver 16.67% 7.11% 4.89%

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc. engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine. The company was founded by Keith Neumeyer on September 26, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

