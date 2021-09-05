Head to Head Analysis: ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) versus Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) and Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ReNeuron Group and Japan Tobacco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNeuron Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Japan Tobacco 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

ReNeuron Group has a beta of -23.69, suggesting that its stock price is 2,469% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Tobacco has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Japan Tobacco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ReNeuron Group and Japan Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNeuron Group N/A N/A N/A Japan Tobacco 15.86% 13.03% 6.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ReNeuron Group and Japan Tobacco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNeuron Group $340,000.00 135.75 -$14.85 million ($0.38) -3.82 Japan Tobacco $19.61 billion 1.80 $2.92 billion $0.82 12.15

Japan Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than ReNeuron Group. ReNeuron Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Japan Tobacco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Japan Tobacco beats ReNeuron Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease. It also developing CTX-derived exosomes, which are Nano-sized packages of information released by CTX cells. ReNeuron Group plc has a research agreement with U.S. biotechnology company in the discovery and development of novel gene silencing-based therapeutics. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas. The International Tobacco segment manufactures and markets tobacco products worldwide. The Pharmaceutical segment develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs. The Processed Food segment offers processed food, bakery products and seasonings. The company was founded on April 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.