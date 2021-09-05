Head to Head Comparison: SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS) and Its Competitors

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ: SLS) is one of 881 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare SELLAS Life Sciences Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SELLAS Life Sciences Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group $1.90 million -$16.76 million -4.50 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Competitors $1.70 billion $121.89 million -2.67

SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SELLAS Life Sciences Group. SELLAS Life Sciences Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SELLAS Life Sciences Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group N/A -62.02% -40.88% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Competitors -3,571.99% -116.06% -26.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s peers have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Competitors 4967 18438 40180 773 2.57

SELLAS Life Sciences Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of 93.42%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 52.28%. Given SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SELLAS Life Sciences Group is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

SELLAS Life Sciences Group peers beat SELLAS Life Sciences Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

