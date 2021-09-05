Head-To-Head Survey: INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC)

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and MMA Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -34.51% -4.96% -2.14% MMA Capital 19.93% 2.49% 1.36%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and MMA Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 MMA Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

INDUS Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $70.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.48%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than MMA Capital.

Volatility & Risk

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MMA Capital has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of MMA Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of MMA Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and MMA Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 14.31 -$11.06 million N/A N/A MMA Capital $42.01 million 3.80 $8.37 million N/A N/A

MMA Capital has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

