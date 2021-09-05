Head-To-Head Survey: Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) versus American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. American National Bankshares pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and American National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 21.62% N/A N/A American National Bankshares 32.93% 11.20% 1.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and American National Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $25.30 million 1.87 $3.26 million N/A N/A American National Bankshares $112.68 million 3.24 $30.05 million $2.73 12.31

American National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and American National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A American National Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

American National Bankshares has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.16%. Given American National Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Summary

American National Bankshares beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc. (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other. The Community Banking segment involves in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Danville, VA.

