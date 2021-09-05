Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,422 shares of company stock worth $954,505. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,068,000 after buying an additional 295,712 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth about $9,052,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 146,776 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth about $4,682,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

