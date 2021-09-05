Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

HLIO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 175,766 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $10,992,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 40.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 77,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 59,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 238.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

