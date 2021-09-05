HempCoin (THC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,118.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.45 million and $3,118.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,575.47 or 0.99883426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00049456 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007999 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00073593 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008277 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000192 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000709 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,279,417 coins and its circulating supply is 263,144,267 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.