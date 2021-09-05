HEROcoin Trading Up 15.6% Over Last Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $54,965.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00061458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00015859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00126560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.82 or 0.00837160 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00047571 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

