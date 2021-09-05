HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,035 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $28,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $395,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $869,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,630,000 after purchasing an additional 96,723 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 190,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period.

DVY stock opened at $119.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.54. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

