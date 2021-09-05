HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $38,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.91. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

