HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 214,728 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 597,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,728 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $35,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.32. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

