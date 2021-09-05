Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.38% of Highwoods Properties worth $17,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

