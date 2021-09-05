Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $156.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

Shares of HRC opened at $151.68 on Friday. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day moving average of $116.37.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 8.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth $584,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,898,000 after acquiring an additional 63,235 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 166,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,968,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

