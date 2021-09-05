Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $412.75 million-$427.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.27 million.

HIMX traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. 2,331,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,595. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Himax Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Himax Technologies worth $20,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

