Homrich & Berg Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 552.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Walmart by 39.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $149.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,737,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,048. The company has a market capitalization of $418.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,067,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,986,706 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.