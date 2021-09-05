Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,826. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.65. The company has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

