Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0-11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.93 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.650-$1.690 EPS.

HRL stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,049,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.50.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

