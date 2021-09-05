Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Up to $20.89

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.89, but opened at $22.89. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 2,432 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on HNP. Zacks Investment Research cut Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. cut Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.1256 dividend. This is a boost from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

