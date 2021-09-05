Hudock Inc. Has $439,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Hudock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.87. The stock had a trading volume of 440,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,328. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $110.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

