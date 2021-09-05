Hudock Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hudock Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 4.4% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after acquiring an additional 203,897 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 111,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,460,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

