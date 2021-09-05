Hudock Inc. Raises Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hudock Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,475,000 after acquiring an additional 96,061 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 174,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,127 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

WBA traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,338,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.17. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

