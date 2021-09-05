Hudock Inc. Sells 2,131 Shares of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA)

Hudock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF comprises about 1.1% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of GDMA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.48. 1,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $33.78.

