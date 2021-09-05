Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2663 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.
Shares of TSE H opened at C$31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$26.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.14.
Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.
