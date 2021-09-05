Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2663 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$26.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.14.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on H shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.00.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

