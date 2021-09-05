I/O Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.31 million and $2,421.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.35 or 0.00502851 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002763 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $511.06 or 0.01026510 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,087,057 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

