IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IHS Markit by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,399,000 after acquiring an additional 247,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on INFO. Zacks Investment Research cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $122.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.62.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.